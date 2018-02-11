NIGHT IN GALES Premier "The Abyss" Music Video

Melodic death metal veterans Night In Gales will release their new album, The Last Sunsets, on February 23rd via Apostasy Records. The band has released a video for "The Abyss", which can be found below.

After a couple of eventful years, Night In Gales finally return with a new album. Together with returning vocalist Christian Müller who appeared on their early works Sylphlike (1995) and Razor (1996), the five-piece returns to its roots and experiences a process of rejuvenation.

The Last Sunsets unleashes wild death metal with haunting melodies that evokes the early days of the melodic death metal genre. The band is supported by three guest vocalists: Marc Grewe (ex-Morgoth, Insidious Disease), Christian Mertens (Dark Millennium), und Martin Matzak (ex-Torchure). The mix and the master was done by a true scene-icon. Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, ex-Bloodbath) created the perfect sound for the 12 songs which shifts between old-school and timeless. Furthermore, Costin Chioreanu’s artwork (At The Gates, Arch Enemy, Carach Angren) with its strong symbolic power fits perfect as a visual addition to the music.

Tracklisting:

“The Last Sunsets”

“Dark Millennium”

“The Mortal Soul”

“The Passing”

“Architects Of Tyranny”

“The Abyss”

“The Spears Within”

“Circle Of Degeneration”

“Kingdome Of The Lost”

“Cessation”

“In Pain, In Silence”

“Dust And Form”

“The Abyss” video:

“The Mortal Soul” lyric video:

“The Spears Within”: