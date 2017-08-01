NIGHT LEGION Featuring DUNGEON, DEATH DEALER, BLASTED TO STATIC, DARKER HALF Members Launch Trailer Video For Upcoming Debut Album

Night Legion, the new high energy Australian power metal band featuring members of Dungeon, Death Dealer, Blasted To Static and Darker Half, have released a trailer for their upcoming self-titled debut album, out on October 20th via Massacre Records.

Filmed during Night Legion's headlining show at the Under The Southern Cross festival in Sydney, Australia, Night Legion’s video for "Hell Below" (watch below) recalls the legend of a swashbuckling adventure and tale of blood and gold. The video includes enhanced special effects from video king Owe Lingvalle (Hammerfall, Lordi).

The track "Hell Below" is a preview of the upcoming debut albumm and showcases the incredible cover artwork by fantasy artist Dusan Markovic.

Night Legion bring aggressive high screaming molten metal music infused with melodic vibes for fans of Judas Priest, Iron Maiden and classic power metal. Stay tuned for updates.