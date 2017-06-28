NIGHT LEGION Featuring Members Of DUNGEON, DEATH DEALER, BLASTED TO STATIC And DARKER HALF Release “Hell Below” Music Video

Night Legion, the new high energy Australian power metal band featuring members from Dungeon, Death Dealer, Blasted To Static and Darker Half, has announced the release of their new video for the song "Hell Below". The clip is available for streaming below.

Filmed during Night Legion's headlining show at the Under The Southern Cross festival in Sydney, Australia, "Hell Below" recalls the legend of a swashbuckling adventure and tale of blood and gold. The video includes enhanced special effects from video king Owe Lingvalle (Hammerfall, Lordi).

The track "Hell Below" is a preview of their upcoming self-titled debut album being released in October via Massacre Records (Germany) and showcases the incredible cover artwork by fantasy artist Dusan Markovic.

Night Legion bring aggressive high screaming molten metal music infused with melodic vibes for fans of Judas Priest, Iron Maiden and classic power metal. Stay tuned for updates.