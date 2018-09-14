NIGHT RANGER Debuts "Truth" Music Video

Classic rockers, Night Ranger, have released a video for “Truth”, a track from their new album, Don’t Let Up, released back in March. The new clip is available for streaming below.

Don’t Let Up is available in both a standard edition and a deluxe edition (featuring bonus track and bonus DVD - physical format only).

Don’t Let Up tracklisting:

“Somehow Someway”

“Running Out Of Time”

“Truth”

“Day And Night” *

“Don't Let Up”

“(Won't Be Your) Fool Again”

“Say What You Want”

“We Can Work It Out”

“Comfort Me”

“Jamie”

“Nothing Left Of Yesterday”

* Bonus audio track on Deluxe Edition

“Truth” video:

“Running Out Of Time” video: