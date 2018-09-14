NIGHT RANGER Debuts "Truth" Music Video
September 14, 2018, 34 minutes ago
Classic rockers, Night Ranger, have released a video for “Truth”, a track from their new album, Don’t Let Up, released back in March. The new clip is available for streaming below.
Don’t Let Up is available in both a standard edition and a deluxe edition (featuring bonus track and bonus DVD - physical format only).
Don’t Let Up tracklisting:
“Somehow Someway”
“Running Out Of Time”
“Truth”
“Day And Night” *
“Don't Let Up”
“(Won't Be Your) Fool Again”
“Say What You Want”
“We Can Work It Out”
“Comfort Me”
“Jamie”
“Nothing Left Of Yesterday”
* Bonus audio track on Deluxe Edition
“Truth” video:
“Running Out Of Time” video: