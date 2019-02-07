NIGHT RANGER On Passing Of Longtime Tour Manager TODD CONFESSORE - "We Are Stunned And Saddened By This Loss"

Night Ranger have released a statement in remembrance of longtime tour manager, Todd Confessore, who passed away on Tuesday. The following statement was issued by Jack Blades, Brad Gillis, Kelly Keagy, Keri Kelli and Eric Levy:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we acknowledge the passing of our dear friend and longtime tour manager, Todd Louis Confessore, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

“We are stunned and saddened by this loss. Life just won’t be the same without our Todd as captain of the Night Ranger touring ship.

“We send our prayers, love and light to Todd’s family and loved ones at this most difficult time. We are so grateful to have known this wonderful, tireless powerhouse of a man, and to have had the honor of working with him for so many years.

“Todd’s all-time favorite band always took the stage with the words: ‘Ladies and gentlemen...you wanted the best....you got the best.’ In Todd, we had the best a band could ever ask for. We’ll never take the stage again without thinking of him and celebrating his life.

“Rock on, brother Todd.” (Photo - Ash Newell Photography)