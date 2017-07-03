NIGHT RANGER's JACK BLADES - "There`s Nothing Worse Than Someone Trying To Push Their Bad Idea Onto You Just So They Can Get Their Name On A Song"

Night Ranger bassist/vocalist Jack Blades is featured in a new interview with Metal Express radio. Following is an excerpt from the discussion about the band's new album, Don’t Let Up, and Blades' early music career:

Metal Express Radio: Back in the early days of the band you wrote the majority of the songs with Kelly Keagy writing a fair few too with Brad Gillis chipping in a couple of co-writes on the albums. That seemed to change with 2011`s Somewhere In California where there seems to be more band co-writes. Was this a conscious effort to change your approach to song writing?

Blades: "It was. We just wanted to get everybody in a room. There`s nothing worse than someone trying to push their bad idea onto you just so they can get their name on a song. When we did the Damn Yankees everyone`s name was on everything so we shared the credit so only the good ideas get on the album but everyone is credited so we thought that was the way we wanted to go. We`ve done that ever since the Somewhere in California record. I think it`s the right thing to do. Even when I bring in complete lyrics, melodies and song structures everybody still wants to be involved to make it the best that it can possibly be. I think since we`ve written this way we`ve got three of the best Night Ranger albums since the first three we did."

Night Ranger released their new album, Don’t Let Up, on March 24th. The album is available in both a standard edition and a deluxe edition (featuring bonus track and bonus DVD - physical format only).

Don’t Let Up tracklisting:

“Somehow Someway”

“Running Out Of Time”

“Truth”

“Day And Night” *

“Don't Let Up”

“(Won't Be Your) Fool Again”

“Say What You Want”

“We Can Work It Out”

“Comfort Me”

“Jamie”

“Nothing Left Of Yesterday”

* Bonus audio track on Deluxe Edition

“Truth”:

“Comfort Me”:

“Don't Let Up”:

“Somehow Someway”: