NIGHT RANGER Streaming New Song “Truth”

Classic rockers, Night Ranger, are streaming the track “Truth”, featured on their new album, Don’t Let Up, due for release on March 24th. The track is available for streaming below.

The album will be available in both a standard edition and a deluxe edition (featuring bonus track and bonus DVD - physical format only).

Night Ranger truly epitomizes the sound of the 80's, while at the same time transcending it. Since their reunion in 1996, they have brought their guitar heavy, melodic brand of hard rock into the 21st century with their unparalleled talent, energy, and creativity. The new album, Don't Let Up was self-produced by the band.

"The Don't Let Up album is the result of five musicians living and breathing rock 'n roll 24 hours a day. 35 years on and Night Ranger is once again ready to let the fans know "It's Only Rock and Roll, but I like it," says bassist/ vocalist Jack Blades of the new album.

Drummer/vocalist Kelly Keagy adds, "Working on the material for the new album Don't Let Up was a great experience once again. I always look forward to creating music with Brad, Eric, Kerri, and Jack. I'm really looking forward to playing some of this material for the fans. It rocks!"

"I'm looking forward to the new Night Ranger studio effort Don't Let Up as it's always a pleasure releasing new material to keep the bands creative flow. As typical for NR, we have all the elements that made us popular in the first place, including twin lead vocal tradeoffs with Jack and Kelly and dual guitar harmonies and solos with my new partner in crime, Keri Kelli. We've stacked the deck again with up tempo driving rock songs, mid tempo tunes and a few acoustic ballad tracks. We're hoping this new album will be added to your existing Night Ranger catalog!!!" enthuses guitarist Brad Gillis.

Don’t Let Up tracklisting:

“Somehow Someway”

“Running Out Of Time”

“Truth”

“Day And Night” *

“Don't Let Up”

“(Won't Be Your) Fool Again”

“Say What You Want”

“We Can Work It Out”

“Comfort Me”

“Jamie”

“Nothing Left Of Yesterday”

* Bonus audio track on Deluxe Edition

“Truth”:

“Comfort Me”:

“Don't Let Up”:

“Somehow Someway”: