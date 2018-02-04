NIGHT THUNDER Release Two New Tracks Featuring ICED EARTH Guitarist Luke Appleton

French heavy metal band Night Thunder have released two lyric videos with special guest Luke Appleton (Iced Earth, Absolva) on lead guitars.

Night Thunder is a heavy metal band from France, formed in late 2017 and combining elements of classic and modern metal, heavy and melodic. Their influences are bands like Iron Maiden, Saxon, Iced Earth, and Megadeth. They are working on their debut album.

“Faceless Stranger”:

“Night Thunder”: