NIGHTBRINGER To Release Terra Damnata Album In April; “Of The Key And Crossed Bones” Track Streaming

Colorado-based black metal band, Nightbringer, will release their new album, Terra Damnata, on April 14th via Season Of Mist. The album track, “Of The Key And Crossed Bones”, is available for streaming below.

Recorded once again with Dave Otero (Cobalt, Cephalic Carnage, Cattle Decapitation, Archspire), Terra Damnata is a truly explosive take on metal's most orthodox sub-genre. On tracks such as "As Wolves Among Ruins", "Serpent Sun" and "Misrule" violent, breakneck speeds collide with whirling, pitch-black riffs and melodies as Nightbringer explore the darkest depths of true evil.

Tracklisting:

“As Wolves Amongst Ruins”

“Misrule”

“Midnight's Crown”

“Of The Key And Crossed Bones”

“Let Silence be His Sacred Name”

“Inheritor Of A Dying World”

“The Lamp Of Inverse Light”

“Serpent Sun”

“Of The Key And Crossed Bones”:

Pre-order the album at this location.