NIGHTFALL Shares New Live Performance Video For "Ishtar (Celebrate Your Beauty)"

Greek metal masters, Nightfall, have shared a brand new performance video for the song "Ishtar (Celebrate your Beauty)", which was recently performed live at the Sierra Studio's in Athens (GR). The track is taken from the band's 1995 release, Athenian Echoes. The record will be reissued by Season Of Mist in the future. The video can be seen below.

Vocalist Efthimis comments on the video: "We are crushingly excited by the fact we are here playing these old classics again. We have spent a hell of a time in the studio to prepare ourselves to be ready to offer nothing less but the absolute best to all of you! We sincerely hope you will enjoy every single moment in this performance and support our Nightfall cult. More visual and audio samples will follow. This is a song about Ishtar, Queen of Heaven, Inanna, Star of Venus, Goddess of Sex, Goddess of War, Goddess of Justice and Power; This is a song about thee, sung by the almighty adorers of your beauty, the Athenian devotees of thy name."

Moreover, Nightfall will release a brand new album early 2021 via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. Recently, Season Of Mist released Nightfall's back catalog on all digital platforms. Find the official Nightfall albums on Spotify here.

Lineup:

Efthimis Karadimas: Bass, vocals

Mike Galiatsos: Guitar

Kostas Kyriakopoulos: Guitar

Fotis Benardo: Drums