NIGHTFALL Signs To Season Of Mist; New Album Due In 2021

Season Of Mist announces the signing of Greek metal masters, Nightfall. The band will release their brand new album in 2021.

Vocalist Efthimis Karadimas comments on the signing: "We are excited to join forces with Season Of Mist! Musically, we were raised in the 80s when labels took good care of their artists. From what we know, Season Of Mist is working that way, which is amazing."

Season Of Mist will release the original Nightfall albums that were produced by Holy Records back in the 90s. “We are gonna play these live, including stuff never played live before,” adds Karadimas.

As for the upcoming new record, which tackles the topic of depression, Karadimas continues “…a beast I have experienced its teeth deep into my soul, I decided to come out and share that experience with metalheads. This is the least I can offer now to the big fight against depression. If we don’t stop this, it will eat us all alive.

“Share your pain, speak openly about it. This is the only way to kill the demons in your mind.

"We are sure Season Of Mist team is the most appropriate in assisting us to deliver this message right. We feel confident and this is awesome."

In further news, Season Of Mist announce the release of Nightfall's back catalog on all digital platforms! Find the official Nightfall albums on Spotify here.

Nightfall first signed an international deal with a foreign label back in the early 90s, officially introducing Greece to the world of international metal. After a raging decade, the band took a hiatus and switched to a studio act exclusively. Now, with the reissues of early releases and a new album ready to launch, Nightfall have made the decision to revisit music stages and make a comeback as a committed live act.

Lineup:

Efthimis Karadimas: Bass, vocals

Mike Galiatsos: Guitar

Kostas Kyriakopoulos: Guitar

Fotis Benardo: Drum