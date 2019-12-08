NIGHTFEAR Sign With Fighter Records; New Song "We Are Back" Streaming Now

Spanish power metal band Nightfear has signed with Fighter Records for the release of their third album Apocalypse, which will hit stores on February 5, 2020 in CD format.

Apocalypse is Nightfear's most powerful and mature work to date, featuring ten impressive compositions full of melodies and riffs; drawing influence from Judas Priest, Helloween, and Riot.

Tracklisting:

"We Are Back"

"Shine"

"Living Your Life"

"A Better World"

"The Stranger"

"Psichokiller"

"Through The Stars"

"Nuclear Winter"

"The Evil In You"

"Angels Of Apocalypse"

For further details, visit Nightfear on Facebook.