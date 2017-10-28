NIGHTINGALE To Release Rock Hard Live; First Single “Chasing The Storm Away” Launched

Swedish progressive hard rockers Nightingale have announced the release of their first-ever live album, Rock Hard Live, for December 8th.

Following Nightingale’s latest studio album, Retribution, which was released in 2014 via InsideOutMusic, Rock Hard Live, was recorded at Germany’s Rock Hard Festival in 2016.

Nightingale’s Dan Swanö checked in with the following comment about Rock Hard Live:

“After eight Nightingale studio releases the time had come for a proper live album!

“When we were invited to perform at the prestigious Rock Hard Festival in May 2016 we felt that this could be the right time and place to capture the energy of a Nightingale live performance.

“Once we listened back to the recordings of the gig it became obvious that there was a special vibe both on stage and in the audience that day. In order to capture that we decided to mix the album with a very high percentage of the sound coming from the two audience microphones. This approach gives the listener the sensation of actually being there at the gig when you listen to it, but this also means that you have the occasional out-of-time and tune-notes here and there since there is no way to fix anything in the studio once you mix an album this way.

“So, Rock Hard Live indeed is a genuine sonic snapshot of what Nightingale sounds like on stage, warts and all!”

A first single (and iTunes instant grat track) off Rock Hard Live is also being launched today, along with the album preorder. Check out “Chasing The Storm Away” streaming below.

While InsideOutMusic is handling digital release for Rock Hard Live, its CD and LP (black or colored vinyl) formats will be issued via Spain’s Alone Records, who are also launching an LP version of Nightingale’s latest studio album Retribution on December 8th.

Tracklisting:

“Nightfall Overture”

“A Raincheck On My Demise”

“Hideaway”

“Forevermore”

“Into The Light”

“Chasing The Storm Away”

“Revival”

“Steal The Moon”

“Black Tears”

“Chasing The Storm Away”: