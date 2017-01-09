NIGHTMARE Announce European Tour With CIVIL WAR

French heavy metal pioneers, Nightmare, released their new album Dead Sun on November 25th, 2016 via AFM Records. They have announced a short European tour with Civil War; dates are as follows:

April

28 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

29 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

30 - Kortrijk, Belgium - De Kreun

May

1 - Metz, France - Guelard Plus

2 - Pratteljn, Switzerland - Z7

3 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Colony

4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

5 - Nürnberg, Germany - Der Cult

6 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Zentral

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

An official teaser video for Dead Sun can be found below. The album has been arranged in France by the band’s long time friend and producer Patrick Liotard together with Joost Van Den Broek (The Gentle Storm, Epica), produced and mixed by Joost Van Den Broek at Sandlane Studios in The Netherlands, and recorded at Noise Factory Studio in Belgium with Gerald Jans behind the desk.

Cover artwork for Dead Sun was created by Julien Spreutels (Epysode).

Tracklisting:

“Infected”

“Of Sleepless Mind”

“Tangled in the Roots”

“Red Marble & Gold”

“Ikarus”

“Indifference”

“Dead Sun”

“Seeds of Agony”

“Inner Sanctum”

“Serpentine”

“Starry Skies Gone Black”

Teaser:

“Serpentine” video:

“Ikarus” video: