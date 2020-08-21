NIGHTMARE Premier "Lights On" Lyric Video

French heavy/power metallers, Nightmare, are back with new album, Aeternam, set for release October 2 via AFM Records. Watch a lyric video for the track "Lights On" below.

2020 sees Nightmare back, unbowed, unbreakable and inspired, ready to take their music to a whole new level. They return with hugely talented female vocalist, Madie (Faith In Agony) on the mic, and have recorded their most ambitious album to date.

Tracklisting:

“Temple Of Acheron”

“Divine Nemesis”

“The Passenger”

“Downfall Of A Tyrant”

“Crystal Lake”

“Lights On”

“Aeternam”

“Under The Ice”

“Black September”

“Anneliese”

“Lights On” lyric video:

“Aeternam” video: