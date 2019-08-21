NIGHTMARER Announces Addition Of Guitarist KEITH MARROW

Florida death metal collective Nightmarer (featuring current and ex members of The Ocean, War From A Harlots Mouth, Gigan, and more) have welcomed guitarist Keith Merrow (Conquering Dystopia, Alluvial) to their lineup. Merrow is a signature artist with Schecter Guitars whose resume includes releasing collaboration albums with Jeff Loomis and Alex Webster under the name Conquering Dystopia. He will be joining the band as a full-time member and will be writing and performing with Nightmarer.

Speaking about the addition, the band comments:

"The time has come to ring in the second chapter of Nightmarer by revealing the addition of guitarist Keith Merrow, who will be writing and performing live with us in the future.

"Keith has a vast catalog of releases under his belt. Besides his solo albums, he also put out critically acclaimed full length records with Conquering Dystopia and Alluvial.

"Those familiar with his output know that there are many dark and dissonant nuances in his sound, elements that he is going to take to the next level with Nightmarer.

"Our extensive, collaborative writing process for the upcoming album starts at his studio in Oregon next month. Stay tuned for more Total Dissonance Worship!"

Lineup:

John Collett (ex-Gigan, ex-SWWAATS) - vocals

Simon Hawemann (ex-War From A Harlots Mouth) - guitars

Paul Seidel (The Ocean, ex-War From A Harlots Mouth) - drums

Keith Merrow (Conquering Dystopia, Alluvial) - guitars