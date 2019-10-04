NIGHTQUEEN Signs With Intromental Worldwide

Intromental Worldwide has announced the signing of Belgian symphonic power metal band, Nightqueen.

With high-soaring powerhouse vocals of lead singer Hellen Heart, Nightqueen's symphonic power metal hits you right in the face and takes you prisoner from the first riff to the last. Imagine Iron Maiden meeting Helloween in the late 70s and adding the female mixture of Robert Plant and Ian Gillian on vocals. Update the sound to the new millennium and you get Nightqueen.

Nightqueen's latest album, Seduction, was released earlier this year. A video for the song "Wall Of Sorrow" can be seen below:

Lineup:

Hellen Heart - Vocals

Rex Zeco - Guitars

Cosi Matrigiani - Guitars

Paddy Lee - Bass

Andy Herman - Drums

Gio Zuccani Cocuzza - Keys