NIGHTRAGE Announce New Drummer; "By Darkness Drawn" Single Due In December (Music Video Teaser)

"We have some exciting news for you," states a message from Greek/Swedish metallers, Nightrage. "By now you all may know that during our last European tour supporting Voivod we had the super talented Dino George Stamoglou helping us out behind the drums.

"We now would like to take this opportunity to welcome this handsome 22 year old young man as our new full time drummer as Lawrence Dinamarca is no longer with us. Welcome to the NR family Dino!

"We also want to wish good luck in the future to Lawrence.”

Meanwhile, Nightrage have released a teaser for the upcoming music video for the single "By Darkness Drawn". The single will be available on December 7th via Despotz Records, and the video will be released on December 14th.

"By Darkness Drawn" is the first single from the upcoming album, Man To Wolf, due for release in 2019. Watch the teaser below, and stay tuned for further updates.

(Photo - Renata Lino)