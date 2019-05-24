NIGHTRAGE Guitarist / Founder MARIOS ILIOPOULOS Featured On New Episode Of The Right To Rock Podcast (Audio)

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast, # 253, featuring Nightrage guitarist Marios IIiopoulos. Marios took time out of his busy schedule to discuss Nightrage's latest release Wolf To Man, as well as how the band mastered the art of blending heaviness and melody. He also discusses the bands newest members and how they have one of the strongest lineups of the band's history.

Check out the podcast here.

Nightrage, have released a lyric video for "Embrace The Nightrage", a track from their eighth album, Wolf To Man, out now via Despotz Records. Watch the clip below.

With the new album, Nightrage invites the listener to a mesmerizing melodic musical journey, telling the truthful story that guides us all the way to the inevitable demise of mankind. The music delivers a delicate and well-balanced blend between brutality and melody, and also an intricate mix of thrashing riffs, airy instrumentals and hooking choruses to bang your fists to.

The creative power trinity of Marios, Ronnie and Magnus started this conceptional dive into the darkest parts of humanity on the previous album, The Venomous, and is now on Wolf To Man taking it to the next level. This relentless story of extinction is told with as much aggression as there is intriguing and mesmerizing melodies. Memorable hooks and some of the catchiest choruses that metal has seen in decades, does nothing to compromise the brutality and honesty that Nightrage is known for.

Tracklisting:

"Starless Night"

"Wolf To Man"

"Embrace The Nightrage"

"Desensitized"

"God Forbid"

"By Darkness Drawn"

"The Damned"

"Arm Aim Kill"

"Gemini"

"Disconnecting The Dots"

"Escape Route Insertion"

"Lytrosis" (Instrumental)

"Embrace The Nightrage" lyric video:

"Wolf To Man" lyric video:

(Photo - Evelina Szczesik / Ever Vision Art)