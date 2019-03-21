NIGHTRAGE Launch Teaser For Upcoming "Embrace The Nightrage" Lyric Video

Melodic death metal band, Nightrage, will release their eighth album, Wolf To Man, on March 29th via Despotz Records. Coming soon is a lyric video for the album track "Embrace The Nightrage". Watch a teaser below:

With the upcoming album, Nightrage invites the listener to a mesmerizing melodic musical journey, telling the truthful story that guides us all the way to the inevitable demise of mankind. The music delivers a delicate and well-balanced blend between brutality and melody, and also an intricate mix of thrashing riffs, airy instrumentals and hooking choruses to bang your fists to.

The creative power trinity of Marios, Ronnie and Magnus started this conceptional dive into the darkest parts of humanity on the previous album, The Venomous, and is now on Wolf To Man taking it to the next level. This relentless story of extinction is told with as much aggression as there is intriguing and mesmerizing melodies. Memorable hooks and some of the catchiest choruses that metal has seen in decades, does nothing to compromise the brutality and honesty that Nightrage is known for.

Tracklisting:

"Starless Night"

"Wolf To Man"

"Embrace The Nightrage"

"Desensitized"

"God Forbid"

"By Darkness Drawn"

"The Damned"

"Arm Aim Kill"

"Gemini"

"Disconnecting The Dots"

"Escape Route Insertion"

"Lytrosis" (Instrumental)

"Wolf To Man" lyric video:

(Photo - Evelina Szczesik / Ever Vision Art)