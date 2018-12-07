NIGHTRAGE Release "By Darkness Drawn" Single; Audio Streaming

"By Darkness Drawn" is the aggressive new single from Greek/Swedish extreme metal stalwarts, Nightrage. Taken from their upcoming new album Wolf To Man (out on March 29th) , "By Darkness Drawn" is a brutal and corrosive slab of unrelenting brutality.

Says the band: "With ‘By Darkness Drawn’ we wanted to combine our trademark NR guitar melodies with a straightforward thrash metal drive clashing straight into groovy yet hooking chorus. A straightforward Nightrage song so to say. And that is what we think 'By Darkness Drawn' is! A kick ass thrasher!

"The lyrics for this song pretty much sums up the concept and theme of the album and it handles the fact we are all doomed and we know it. Unable to learn from our mistakes we are all now standing at the edge of our abyss, paralyzed by fear of our inevitable leap towards our own extinction. The lyrics on the previous album was all about our journey towards our end. This song is about being there right now, and just having to accept that as a fact!”