NIGHTRAGE Release "Disconnecting The Dots" Lyric Video

Melodic death metal band, Nightrage, have released a lyric video for "Disconnecting The Dots", a track from their eighth album, Wolf To Man, released last year via Despotz Records. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Starless Night"

"Wolf To Man"

"Embrace The Nightrage"

"Desensitized"

"God Forbid"

"By Darkness Drawn"

"The Damned"

"Arm Aim Kill"

"Gemini"

"Disconnecting The Dots"

"Escape Route Insertion"

"Lytrosis" (Instrumental)

"Disconnecting The Dots" lyric video:

"Embrace The Nightrage" lyric video:

"Wolf To Man" lyric video: