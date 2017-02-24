NIGHTRAGE Streaming New Song “In Abhorrence”

Greek/Swedish metallers, Nightrage, are streaming the new song, “In Abhorrence”, featured on the band’s new album, The Venomous, out on March 31st via Despotz Records. Listen to the track below, and pre-order the new album here.

The Venomous is a relentless tale of extinction, told with as much venomous aggression as there are intriguing and mesmerizing melodies. Memorable hooks and some of the catchiest choruses that metal has seen in decades does nothing to compromise the brutality and honesty that Nightrage is known for. The music is catchy and extreme. Lyrically the album deals with the failure of mankind and how we as human beings are racing towards our own extinction.

Tracklisting:

“The Venomous”

“Metamorphosis/Day Of Wrath”

“In Abhorrence”

“Affliction”

“Catharsis”

“Bemoan”

“The Blood”

“From Ashes Into Stone”

“Trail Of Ghosts”

“Disturbia”

“Desolation And Dismay”

“Denial Of The Soul” (Instrumental)

“In Abhorrence”:

“Affliction”:

"The Venomous”:

Nightrage is:

Marios Iliopoulos - guitar

Anders Hammer - bass

Ronnie Nyman - vocals

Magnus Söderman - guitar

Lawrence Dinamarca - drums

(Photo - Soile Siirtola)