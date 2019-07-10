NIGHTSTALKER To Release Great Hallucinations Album In October; "Sweet Knife" Music Video Posted

Veteran underground rock band, Nightstalker, will release their new LP, Great Hallucinations, on October 4 via new label Heavy Psych Sounds (Nebula, Ecstatic Vision). Pre-order here.

The group's eighth studio album, Great Hallucinations, is the follow-up to Nightstalker's 2016 release, As Above, So Below.

Formed in 1989, Nightstalker has earned a cult following over the course of the last three decades due to its impressive live shows and penchant for delivering high-energy biker-boogie-punk-psych rock. Led by front man Argy - whose powerful vocals form the bedrock of the band's sound - alongside bassist Andreas Lagios (ex-Rotting Christ), guitarist Tolis Motsios, and drummer Dinos Roulos, Nightstalker delivers righteous riff-rock that is awash in stomping tempos, bone-primal rhythms, and comedown vibes.

In advance of the release of Great Hallucinations, Nightstalker has released a music video for the new song, "Sweet Knife", which can be seen below.

“The 'Sweet Knife' song and video have nothing to do with love," Argy opines. "It’s all about the endless inner battle between your good and your bad self. Sometimes the good wins; sometimes the bad wins…”

Tracklisting:

"Black Cloud"

"Sweet Knife"

"Sad Side OF The City"

"Seven Out Of Ten"

"Cursed"

"Half Crazy"

"Hole In The Mirror"

"Great Hallucinations"

"Sweet Knife" video: