NIGHTWISH Announce BEAST IN BLACK As Special Guests On Decades European Tour

Nightwish released their brand new best-of compilation Decades on March 9th via Nuclear Blast to celebrate more than two decades of their career. It's only right, then, that this milestone should be celebrated with an extensive world tour. Currently touring North America, the band has announced that their special guests for the upcoming European shows this November and December will be up and coming heavy metallers Beast In Black, led by former Battle Beast guitarist Anton Kabanen.

"There's absolutely no better way to wrap up the year than this massive tour with Nightwish," says Anton. "Moreover, this is beyond words and our wildest dreams. We promise to give you our very best and to make these shows unforgettable!"

November

2 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

5 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

9 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-Arena

10 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

11 - Geneva, Switzerland - Arena

13 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Incheba Expo Arena

14 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

16 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

17 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

23 - Nuremberg, Germany - Arena

24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

27 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

December

4 - Milan, Italy - Medionalum Forum

5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

Get your copy of Decades here, or at the Nightwish shop here. Or get the digital version, here.

Decades is available as:

- 2CD-Jewelcase

- 2CD-DIGI

- 3LP BOX (different colors)

- 2CD-Earbook

Tracklisting:

CD1

"The Greatest Show On Earth"

"Élan"

"My Walden"

"Storytime"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Amaranth"

"The Poet And The Pendulum"

"Nemo"

"Wish I Had An Angel"

CD2

"Ghost Love Score"

"Slaying The Dreamer"

"End Of All Hope"

"10th Man Down"

"The Kinslayer"

"Dead Boy’s Poem"

"Gethsemane"

"Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean"

"Sacrament Of Wilderness"

"Sleeping Sun"

"Elvenpath"

"The Carpenter"

"Nightwish" (demo)

3LP Box (33 RPM)

Side A

"The Greatest Show On Earth"

Side B

"Élan"

"My Walden"

"Storytime"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Amaranth"

Side C

"The Poet And The Pendulum"

"Nemo"

"Wish I Had An Angel"

Side D

"Ghost Love Score"

"Slaying The Dreamer"

"End Of All Hope"

"10th Man Down"

Side E

"The Kinslayer"

"Dead Boy’s Poem"

"Gethsemane"

"Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean"

Side F

"Sacrament Of Wilderness"

"Sleeping Sun"

"Elvenpath"

"The Carpenter"

"Nightwish" (demo)

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

Trailer #4:

More tour dates are listed below.

March

23 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

26 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

28 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre

29 - St. Louis, MO - Touhill Performing Arts Center

30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Myth

31 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

April

2 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

3 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

5 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

7 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theater

8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theatre

13 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

14 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

15 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

17 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

19 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theater

21 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing

22 - Miami, FL - Olympia Theater

May

18 - Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Suurhall

June

1 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

2 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - FortaRock

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

6 - Kvinesdal, Norway - Norway Rock Festival

13 - Joensuu, Finland - Ilosaarirock

21 - Lahti, Finland - Mukkulan Tapahtumapuisto

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

7 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland - Stars in Town

9 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock

12 - Derby, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)