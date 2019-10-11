NIGHTWISH Announces Decades: Live In Buenos Aires Multi-Format Release

It’s Sunday, September 30th 2018. In a couple of hours’ time, symphonic metal trailblazers Nightwish will unleash their unique “Decades” show on the huge stage of the Estadio Malvinas in Buenos Aires. And once again, they will be setting aflame the hearts of thousands of dedicated fans.

Released back in 2018, Decades was so much more than a run-of-the-mill best-of. This comprehensive chronology of the band’s first two decades not only marked the band’s 20th anniversary; it was also the end of yet another era in the stellar career of Finland’s internationally most successful group. The consequent tour, too, was so much more than a regular anniversary run; from March 9th to December 15th 2018, the seventh Nightwish world tour enthralled 82 cities across Europe, North America and South America - armed with a once-in-a-lifetime setlist.

Enter the stage Decades: Live In Buenos Aires! The divine new live release from Finland’s finest was captured by 19 cameras on that extraordinary night in Argentina. Nightwish came out to the rousing "End Of All Hope" and took their bow to the unmatched epic "Ghost Love Score". In between saw a set filled with pure trailblazing Finnish glory - incorporating distinguished tracks "Wish I Had An Angel", "Sacrament Of Wilderness", "Elvenpath", "Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean", "Dead Boy’s Poem" and many more… The evening saw countless goose bumps and unforgettable scenes - the definition of an unforgettable night, now documented for all eternity.

Today, Nightwish start the pre-order for this monumental live document. It will be released as a BluRay Digibook, 2CD Digipak, BluRay+2CD Earbook, 3LP. Order your copy at the official Nightwish webshop here, or from Nuclear Blast here.

“I didn’t just want to pick out the most successful Nightwish songs for this tour”, Tuomas Holopainen explains. “Instead, I asked myself which songs I would play to somebody who had never heard of our band. At some point during the preparation process, I realized that I was smiling all the time. I remembered the curious, innocent boy writing all of these songs.“

And while this could have been captured anywhere this symphonic metal carnival pitched their magical tents, it was the Buenos Aires show in particular - a city of Nightwish maniacs in its own right - that was destined to become a fabled event. This show achieved nothing less than taking an important snapshot of the band during yet another pinnacle of their career, celebrated by one of the world’s most enthusiastic crowds in a city like no other. It was pure magic. Let’s put it like this, if you’re already familiar Nightwish, you know why this concert film is essential; and if you’ve happened to stumble across them for the very first time, you will surely be asking yourself just how the heck this could have happened, after seeing it.

Tracklisting:

Blu-ray

"Swanheart"

"End Of All Hope"

"Wish I Had An Angel"

"10th Man Down"

"Come Cover Me"

"Gethsemane"

"Élan"

"Sacrament Of Wilderness"

"Deep Silent Complete"

"Dead Boy’s Poem"

"Elvenjig"

"Elvenpath"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Amaranth"

"The Carpenter"

"The Kinslayer"

"Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean"

"Nemo"

"Slaying The Dreamer"

"The Greatest Show On Earth"

"Ghost Love Score"

