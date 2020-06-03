NIGHTWISH Bassist / Singer MARCO HIETALA Reveals Guitarist He'd Like To Work With - "If He Lays Down One Of His De-Tuned, Doomy Riffs And Needs A Vocalist, I'll Be Ready"

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's Justin Beckner, Nightwish bassist Marco Hietala revealed he would love to work with Black Sabbath legend Toni Iommi and spoke about the possibility of resurrecting his other band, Tarot. Following is an excerpt.

UG: Now that you're doing your solo albums, are there some artists you'd really like to work with if you had the chance?

Hietala: "This has been asked before and I have an answer for you. If Tony Iommi lays down one of his de-tuned, doomy riffs and needs a vocalist, I'll be ready."

UG: He's the reason that so many people have pickup up a guitar, myself included.

Hietala: "I believe you. Because Sabbath was one of my childhood loves. I heard Master Of Reality (1971) when I was 9 - my brother borrowed the record from one of our neighbors. He put it on and I was blown away. It was the darkest and gloomiest stuff I had ever heard. I was drooling."

During his February 9 show at Roxy in Prague, Czech Republic, Hietala preformed a cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs". Check out the official video below.

"Here’s a nice little live video from Roxy, Prague. We’re doing SABs’ 'War Pigs' because it’s a true classic and, frankly, both these right & left wingers everywhere should examine their bull vs. history and learn. Liars are transparent. The vibe with the band & audience was and will be just great!!! Thank you and see you at the shows!!!" comments Hietala.