NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARKO HIETALA Answers Fan Questions In New Q&A Video

Finnish singer/ bassist Marko Hietala (aka Marco Hietala, Nightwish) has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Here’s finally the promised Q&A where fans asked the questions... through the mouths of Tuomas (Wäinölä, guitar) and Vili (Robert Ollila, keys).

"Otherwise I need to personally and finally tell you, that we all in the MH solo group came home extremely satisfied by the great mutual vibes with you at the shows. We were also moved by the sincerity of the welcome you people gave us everywhere. We have to do this again.

"Thank you and lots of love."

During his February 9 show at Roxy in Prague, Czech Republic, Hietala preformed a cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs". Check out the official video below.

"Here’s a nice little live video from Roxy, Prague. We’re doing SABs’ 'War Pigs' because it’s a true classic and, frankly, both these right & left wingers everywhere should examine their bull vs. history and learn. Liars are transparent. The vibe with the band & audience was and will be just great!!! Thank you and see you at the shows!!!", comments Marko Hietala.

Hietala's new solo album, Pyre Of The Black Heart, is out now via Nuclear Blast. Order on CD (jewelcase) or clear vinyl, here.

Tracklisting:

"Stones"

"The Voice Of My Father"

"Star, Sand And Shadow"

"Dead God's Son"

"For You"

"I Am The Way"

"Runner Of The Railways"

"Death March For Freedom"

"I Dream"

"Truth Shall Set You Free"

"Runner Of The Railways" lyric video:

"The Voice Of My Father" lyric video:

"Stones" video:

(Photo - Andrea Beckers)