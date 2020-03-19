NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARKO HIETALA Debuts "For You" Live Video

Recently, Finnish singer/ bassist Marko Hietala (aka Marco Hietala, Nightwish) released his solo album, Pyre Of The Black Heart, via Nuclear Blast. Today sees the release of a live video for "For You".

Hietala comments: "Hi everyone! What a sorry state we, the civilization on planet Earth, are in. Everyone, everywhere feels it this time. For a lot of us this has already become a personal issue in the worst possible ways. For my part I’m just grateful that my lady got back to me from the other side of the world in time. There’s a trusted hand to hold in this isolation. I was lucky.

"Patience, courage, strength & love to all. Marko.

"And here’s one more live video from Z7, Pratteln, Switzerland. This one’s 'For You'."

Pyre Of The Black Heart can be ordered on CD (jewelcase) or clear vinyl, here.

Tracklisting:

"Stones"

"The Voice Of My Father"

"Star, Sand And Shadow"

"Dead God's Son"

"For You"

"I Am The Way"

"Runner Of The Railways"

"Death March For Freedom"

"I Dream"

"Truth Shall Set You Free"

"Star, Sand & Shadow" live video:

"Runner Of The Railways" lyric video:

"The Voice Of My Father" lyric video:

"Stones" video: