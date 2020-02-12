NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARKO HIETALA Performs BLACK SABBATH Classic "War Pigs" In Prague; Official Video

During his February 9 show at Roxy in Prague, Czech Republic, Finnish singer/ bassist Marko Hietala (aka Marco Hietala, Nightwish) preformed a cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs". Check out the official video below:

Upcoming tour dates, with support from Oceanhorse, are as follows:

February

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

18 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

Hietala's new solo album, Pyre Of The Black Heart, is out now via Nuclear Blast. Order on CD (jewelcase) or clear vinyl, here.

Tracklisting:

"Stones"

"The Voice Of My Father"

"Star, Sand And Shadow"

"Dead God's Son"

"For You"

"I Am The Way"

"Runner Of The Railways"

"Death March For Freedom"

"I Dream"

"Truth Shall Set You Free"

"Runner Of The Railways" lyric video:

"The Voice Of My Father" lyric video:

"Stones" video: