NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARKO HIETALA Releases "Death March For Freedom" Live Video

Nightwish bassist / vocalist Marko Hietala recently released his debut solo album, Pyre Of The Black Heart, via Nuclear Blast. Today, he is pleased to reveal another live video, this time for the track "Death March For Freedom", which was recorded during his recent European tour.

Hietala comments: "Hello world! It’s time for one more live video from our European tour. A tour that we finished still under some better stars. And here’s a couple of questions:

Dear Oligarchy, how much of your worker/consumer base you can let die off and still make a profit? Wouldn’t proper social democracy make things safer for you, too? Isn’t it you with the resources? For now, as always, we’ll keep on walking, and innocents will fall. Subjects might change, but we are on a 'Death March For Freedom'."

Pyre Of The Black Heart can be ordered on CD (jewelcase) or clear vinyl, here.

Tracklisting:

"Stones"

"The Voice Of My Father"

"Star, Sand And Shadow"

"Dead God's Son"

"For You"

"I Am The Way"

"Runner Of The Railways"

"Death March For Freedom"

"I Dream"

"Truth Shall Set You Free"

"Star, Sand & Shadow" live video:

"Runner Of The Railways" lyric video:

"The Voice Of My Father" lyric video:

"Stones" video: