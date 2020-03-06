NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARKO HIETALA Releases "Star, Sand & Shadow" Live Video

Recently, Finnish singer/ bassist Marko Hietala (aka Marco Hietala, Nightwish) released his solo album, Pyre Of The Black Heart, via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band release a live video for "Stars, Sand & Shadow".

Hietala comments: "Hi you all little devils! We still have a few live videos for you from our tour in February. The first one out this time is from "Roxy“, Prague 9.2.2020. again. Please enjoy the start of our show with: 'Star, Sand and Shadow'. Yes. More videos. To be continued... Cheerio!"

Pyre Of The Black Heart can be ordered on CD (jewelcase) or clear vinyl, here.

Tracklisting:

"Stones"

"The Voice Of My Father"

"Star, Sand And Shadow"

"Dead God's Son"

"For You"

"I Am The Way"

"Runner Of The Railways"

"Death March For Freedom"

"I Dream"

"Truth Shall Set You Free"

"Runner Of The Railways" lyric video:

"The Voice Of My Father" lyric video:

"Stones" video: