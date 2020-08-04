NIGHTWISH Crew Interprets Band's Songs For CREWISH - Unemployed Blacksmiths Album; Teaser Video Streaming
Nightwish's Tuomas Holopainen has checked in with the following news:
"Peculiar times spawn peculiar ideas, and that's exactly what our beloved Crew has been up to lately!
"Crewish - Unemployed Blacksmiths features their interpretations of five Nightwish songs, everything played, sung and recorded by them, and it's something guaranteed to put a big smile on your face.
"Our branch of industry has been struck hard by the recent events, and if you wish to support our Crew in a tangible way, please join us and get your copy of this once-in-a-lifetime album now. Available only from Nightwish Shop.
"All the profits from this album will go directly to our technicians, the band or the record label will not touch a cent. Thanks, and stay safe everybody."
Check out a trailer below, and find more details here.
Tracklisting:
"Sleeping Sun"
"Wish I Had An Angel"
"Amaranth"
"Nemo"
"Elan"