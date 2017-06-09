NIGHTWISH - Decades: World Tour 2018 To Kick Off In North America Next March

In March 2018, symphonic metal legends Nightwish will begin their 9-month long Decades: World Tour 2018, starting with 34 shows in North America.

The band will have a very special setlist for the tour, featuring rarely heard material from the earlier era, and excitingly for both band and fans, they will revisit the old songs with some new twists. This setlist will be a 'one-off' and only performed on this Decades: World Tour 2018.

To accompany the tour, Nuclear Blast will release a 2CD compilation, Decades, on March 9th, 2018.

Decades: World Tour 2018 tour dates:

March

9 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernable

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Filmore

12 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

13 - Baltimore, MD - Lyric Theater

14 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

17 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

18 - Albany, NY - The Egg

20 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

21 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

23 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

26 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

28 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre

29 - St. Louis, MO - Touhill Performing Arts Center

30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Myth

31 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

April

2 - Omaha, NB - Sokol Auditorium

3 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

5 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Aud

6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

7 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theater

8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theatre

13 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

14 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

15 - Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

17 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

19 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theater

21 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing

22 - Miami, FL - Olympia Theater