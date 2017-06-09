NIGHTWISH - Decades: World Tour 2018 To Kick Off In North America Next March
June 9, 2017, an hour ago
In March 2018, symphonic metal legends Nightwish will begin their 9-month long Decades: World Tour 2018, starting with 34 shows in North America.
The band will have a very special setlist for the tour, featuring rarely heard material from the earlier era, and excitingly for both band and fans, they will revisit the old songs with some new twists. This setlist will be a 'one-off' and only performed on this Decades: World Tour 2018.
To accompany the tour, Nuclear Blast will release a 2CD compilation, Decades, on March 9th, 2018.
Decades: World Tour 2018 tour dates:
March
9 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernable
10 - Charlotte, NC - The Filmore
12 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
13 - Baltimore, MD - Lyric Theater
14 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
17 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
18 - Albany, NY - The Egg
20 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
21 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
23 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre
24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
26 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
28 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre
29 - St. Louis, MO - Touhill Performing Arts Center
30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Myth
31 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
April
2 - Omaha, NB - Sokol Auditorium
3 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
5 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Aud
6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
7 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theater
8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
12 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theatre
13 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic
14 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
15 - Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
17 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
19 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theater
21 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing
22 - Miami, FL - Olympia Theater