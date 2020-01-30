NIGHTWISH "Doesn't Follow The Rules Of Mainstream Writing" On New Album

Nightwish will release their new album Human. :II: Nature. on April 10th via Nuclear Blast. The album pre-order will start on February 7th.

In the video below, Nightwish bassist Marco Hietala and drummer Kai Hahto speak with Laureline Tilkin of Tuonela Magazine at Finnvox Studios in Helsinki, Finland about the songwriting process, political relevance, upcoming live shows and much more.

During the making of Human. :||: Nature., Nightwish became the first band ever to be given permission to hold a photo shoot in the legendary Cathedral that is Natural History Museum, London.

Says the band: "We had four hours all to ourselves in this majestic building. A rare privilege!"

When Nightwish announce a new studio album people tend to take notice. They know that something special is brewing. Band leader Tuomas Holopainen once said that whenever he creates a new record he has the intention of capturing something rare and unique, a monument and a true album experience. In 2020 he’s certain to achieve his objective once again. Nightwish have completed the recordings for their ninth studio album and are proud to announce the title, artwork and tracklisting.

The long-awaited record, following 2015’s critically-acclaimed Endless Forms Most Beautiful, will be a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Music"

"Noise"

"Shoemaker"

"Harvest"

"Pan"

"How’s The Heart?"

"Procession"

"Tribal"

"Endlessness"

Disc 2:

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene" (incl. “Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal”)

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra"