NIGHTWISH - Endless Forms Most Beautiful Certified Gold In Germany

The latest studio album of the symphonic metal titans Nightwish, Endless Forms Most Beautiful, was released on March 27th, 2015 through Nuclear Blast. The band toured around the globe steadily to support the record, and two years after its release Endless Forms Most Beautiful has been certified Gold for the album sales in Germany

Keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen and bassist Marco Hietala commented: "Germany is still going strong! Thank you very much!"

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen and her partner, Sabaton drummer Hannes Van Dahl, recently welcomed a baby girl to their family. Floor gave birth on Wednesday, March 15th. The couple have shared the image below, along with the following statement:

“In perfect health our daughter Freja was born on the 15th of March. We are very happy parents! Thank you for your kind support coming in from all over the world during this time! Hannes, Floor & Freja.”

Congratulations to the family from all of us at BraveWords!