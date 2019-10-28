NIGHTWISH - European Tour Dates For November / December 2020 Announced; Two UK Shows Confirmed

Nightwish are proud to announce that they will be returning to Europe on their upcoming 2020 world tour. The band have already announced a show in Amsterdam - which sold more than 15,000 tickets in just a few days - swiftly followed up by an additional show at the same venue, alongside shows in Russia, Belarus and the Ukraine. Now infamous for their unique songwriting, visual stage designs and pyro effects, Finnish symphonic metal heroes Nightwish promise to take their audience on a spectacular audiovisual journey once again.

Dates are as follows:

November

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

21 - Dusseldorf, Germany - ISS Dome

23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

24 - Amsterdam, netherlands - Ziggo Dome (sold out)

25 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

26 - Antwerp, belgium - Lotto Arena

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

29 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

December

3 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

4 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

9 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

12 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

14 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

16 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

18 - London, UK - SSE Arena Wembley