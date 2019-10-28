NIGHTWISH - European Tour Dates For November / December 2020 Announced; Two UK Shows Confirmed
October 28, 2019, an hour ago
Nightwish are proud to announce that they will be returning to Europe on their upcoming 2020 world tour. The band have already announced a show in Amsterdam - which sold more than 15,000 tickets in just a few days - swiftly followed up by an additional show at the same venue, alongside shows in Russia, Belarus and the Ukraine. Now infamous for their unique songwriting, visual stage designs and pyro effects, Finnish symphonic metal heroes Nightwish promise to take their audience on a spectacular audiovisual journey once again.
Dates are as follows:
November
16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena
21 - Dusseldorf, Germany - ISS Dome
23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
24 - Amsterdam, netherlands - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
25 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
26 - Antwerp, belgium - Lotto Arena
28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
29 - Luxembourg - Rockhal
December
3 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District
4 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
9 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena
10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
12 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
14 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
16 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena
18 - London, UK - SSE Arena Wembley