NIGHTWISH Founder TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN - "You Just Get The Sensation Of What You Need To Do"

During the Nightwish promo tour for the band's new album, Human. :II: Nature., keyboardist / founder Tuomas Holpainen spoke with FaceCulture about several topics including: the most horrible moment in making an album, the new songs, the album being a continuation, instrumental orchestral music, the themes on Human. :|: Nature, a Carl Sagan quote, imagination and creativity, "Harvest", challenging everyone in the band, Tribal, contrast, the need to make music, the next Auri album, "Noise", and a lot more. See for yourself in the video below.

Finnish sextet Nightwish recently announced their ninth record, Human. :II: Nature., which will be released on April 10 and will be a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

In live news, they announced Amorphis as very special guests on their upcoming European tour in fall 2020, alongside Turmion Kätilöt, who will be joining as support.

Tour dates:

November

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

21 - Dusseldorf, Germany - ISS Dome

23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (Sold Out)

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (Sold Out)

25 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

29 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

December

3 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

4 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

7 – Budapest, Hungary - Arena

9 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

12 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

14 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

16 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

18 - London, England - SSE Arena Wembley

When Nightwish announce a new studio album people tend to take notice. They know that something special is brewing. Band leader Tuomas Holopainen once said that whenever he creates a new record he has the intention of capturing something rare and unique, a monument and a true album experience. In 2020 he’s certain to achieve his objective once again.

The long-awaited record, following 2015’s critically-acclaimed Endless Forms Most Beautiful, will be a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

Human. :II: Nature. was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Music"

"Noise"

"Shoemaker"

"Harvest"

"Pan"

"How’s The Heart?"

"Procession"

"Tribal"

"Endlessness"

Disc 2:

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow"

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene" (incl. “Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal”)

"All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra"

