NIGHTWISH - High Quality Pro Shot Footage Of Complete Bloodstock 2018 Show Posted

On August 12th, 2018 Nightwish performed at Bloodstock Festival 2018 at Catton Hall Park in Walton upon Trent, England. Pro-shot video of the band's entire show is available below.





The setlist on the night was as follows:

"End of All Hope"

"Wish I Had An Angel"

"10th Man Down"

"Come Cover Me"

"Gethsemane"

"Élan"

"Sacrament of Wilderness"

"Amaranth"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Devil & the Deep Dark Ocean"

"Nemo"

"Slaying the Dreamer"

"The Greatest Show On Earth"

"Ghost Love Score"

Duke TV caught up with Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen in Paris, France on November 10th, 2018. In the video below, she talks with Marianna Morgante about a number of topics, including writing songs with Nightwish and her Northward project.