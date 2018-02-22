NIGHTWISH Launch Video Trailer #2 For Upcoming Decades Compilation

Tuomas Holopainen's 3-track demo earned him his first record deal with his freshly founded band Nightwish back in 1996. 20 years later - with over 2,000 shows played and more than 8 million records sold - Nightwish are the biggest European symphonic metal band. Reason enough for Nuclear Blast to celebrate this huge anniversary by releasing a 2CD compilation titled Decades, on March 9th.

Get your copy here, or at the Nightwish shop here. Or get the digital version, here. Check out a second video trailer below.

Decades will be available as:

- 2CD-Jewelcase

- 2CD-DIGI

- 3LP BOX (different colors)

- 2CD-Earbook

Tracklisting:

CD1

"The Greatest Show On Earth"

"Élan"

"My Walden"

"Storytime"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Amaranth"

"The Poet And The Pendulum"

"Nemo"

"Wish I Had An Angel"

CD2

"Ghost Love Score"

"Slaying The Dreamer"

"End Of All Hope"

"10th Man Down"

"The Kinslayer"

"Dead Boy’s Poem"

"Gethsemane"

"Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean"

"Sacrament Of Wilderness"

"Sleeping Sun"

"Elvenpath"

"The Carpenter"

"Nightwish" (demo)

3LP Box (33 RPM)

Side A

"The Greatest Show On Earth"

Side B

"Élan"

"My Walden"

"Storytime"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Amaranth"

Side C

"The Poet And The Pendulum"

"Nemo"

"Wish I Had An Angel"

Side D

"Ghost Love Score"

"Slaying The Dreamer"

"End Of All Hope"

"10th Man Down"

Side E

"The Kinslayer"

"Dead Boy’s Poem"

"Gethsemane"

"Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean"

Side F

"Sacrament Of Wilderness"

"Sleeping Sun"

"Elvenpath"

"The Carpenter"

"Nightwish" (demo)

The release will be accompanied by a 9-month tour across the globe. After kicking off with 34 concerts in North America in March-April, the journey will continue with dozens of European festival and headline shows. On this tour, Nightwish will also be presenting a special set list, featuring rare material from the early years of their career. That's why these evenings will not only be special events for the fans, but also for the band themselves. Be prepared to hear a lot of old school material. All dates can be found below.

March

9 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Filmore

12 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

13 - Baltimore, MD - Lyric Theater

14 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

17 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

18 - Albany, NY - The Egg

20 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

21 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

23 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

26 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

28 - Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre

29 - St. Louis, MO - Touhill Performing Arts Center

30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Myth

31 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

April

2 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

3 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

5 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

6 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

7 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theater

8 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theatre

13 - San Jose, CA - City National Civic

14 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

15 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

17 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

19 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theater

21 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing

22 - Miami, FL - Olympia Theater

May

18 - Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Suurhall

June

1 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air

2 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - FortaRock

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

6 - Kvinesdal, Norway - Norway Rock Festival

13 - Joensuu, Finland - Ilosaarirock

21 - Lahti, Finland - Mukkulan Tapahtumapuisto

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

7 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland - Stars in Town

9 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock

12 - Derby, UK - Bloodstock Open Air

November

2 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

5 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

9 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-Arena

10 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

11 - Geneva, Switzerland - Arena

13 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Incheba Expo Arena

14 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

16 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

17 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

23 - Nuremberg, Germany - Arena

24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

27 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

December

4 - Milan, Italy - Medionalum Forum

5 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)