NIGHTWISH Mastermind TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN On Next Studio Album - "The Songs Are There; The Other Members In The Band, They Haven't Heard A Single Bar Yet" (Video)

Spain's Metal Journal recently caught up with Nightwish keyboardist / mastermind Tuomas Holopainen to discuss the band's current Decades tour, which sees the band digging into the vaults and performing many of their earlier works, aand the progress on the next Nightwish studio album. Check out the interview below.

Duke TV caught up with Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen in Paris, France on November 10th. In the video below, she talks with Marianna Morgante about a number of topics, including writing songs with Nightwish and her Northward project.