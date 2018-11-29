NIGHTWISH - Multicam Live HD Footage Of Entire Paris Show Posted

On November 10th, Nightwish performed at the Accorhotels Arena in Paris, France. High quality multicam footage of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Swanheart"

"Dark Chest of Wonders"

"Wish I Had an Angel"

"10th Man Down"

"Come Cover Me"

"Gethsemane"

"Élan"

"Sacrament of Wilderness"

"Dead Boy's Poem"

"Elvenjig / Elvenpath"

"I Want My Tears Back"

"Last Ride of the Day"

"The Carpenter"

"The Kinslayer"

"Devil & the Deep Dark Ocean"

"Nemo"

"Slaying the Dreamer"

"The Greatest Show on Earth"

"Ghost Love Score"

Grasser Production recently spoke with Nightwish founder/keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen, who offered an update on the songwriting process for the band's new album, as well as giving an outlook on his new project, Auri.

In regards to the upcoming new Nightwish album, Thomas reveals: "All the songs are now done, musically. I'm still working on some lyrics. And, of course, the arrangement process, the rehearsals are gonna take months... it's gonna take all of next year, actually, But all the songs that are gonna be included on the album, with the titles, with the album title, everything's now there. So from now on, it's just the arranging and polishing the corners."

Watch the interview below: