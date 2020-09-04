NIGHTWISH Postpone European Tour 2020; New Dates For May 2021 Anounced

Finnish sextet Nightwish recently released their long-awaited ninth record, Human. :II: Nature. It conquered the charts worldwide, including landing them a #1 in their home-country of Finland and Germany, and #2 in Canada, Austria, Hungary and Switzerland. Today, the band announce that they've had to postpone their European tour that was originally scheduled for November and December of 2020, until May 2021.

Mastermind Tuomas Holopainen comments: "During these most peculiar and challenging times we`ve been forced to reschedule our shows, and that`s now also the case with the European leg of the Human :II: Nature. World tour. Please check the new dates below. This is a most unfortunate, but necessary move in order ensure everyone`s safety and make the best out of this bizarreness that all of you and us are going through. It`s not for forever, though, and The Caravan will soon be on the move again. Until then, take care of each other & see you all in the spring of 2021!"

Watch the new tour trailer below. New tour dates are as follows, Amorphis and Turmion Kätilöt are still confirmed as support.

May

1 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

2 - London, UK - SSE Arena Wembley

3 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

4 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

5 - Dusseldorf, Germany - ISS Dome

7 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

9 - Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggo Dome

10 - Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggo Dome

12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

14 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

20 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Arena

21 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

23 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

25 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

26 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

29 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena

31 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportaréna