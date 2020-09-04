NIGHTWISH Postpone European Tour 2020; New Dates For May 2021 Anounced
September 4, 2020, 2 hours ago
Finnish sextet Nightwish recently released their long-awaited ninth record, Human. :II: Nature. It conquered the charts worldwide, including landing them a #1 in their home-country of Finland and Germany, and #2 in Canada, Austria, Hungary and Switzerland. Today, the band announce that they've had to postpone their European tour that was originally scheduled for November and December of 2020, until May 2021.
Mastermind Tuomas Holopainen comments: "During these most peculiar and challenging times we`ve been forced to reschedule our shows, and that`s now also the case with the European leg of the Human :II: Nature. World tour. Please check the new dates below. This is a most unfortunate, but necessary move in order ensure everyone`s safety and make the best out of this bizarreness that all of you and us are going through. It`s not for forever, though, and The Caravan will soon be on the move again. Until then, take care of each other & see you all in the spring of 2021!"
Watch the new tour trailer below. New tour dates are as follows, Amorphis and Turmion Kätilöt are still confirmed as support.
May
1 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
2 - London, UK - SSE Arena Wembley
3 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
4 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
5 - Dusseldorf, Germany - ISS Dome
7 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
9 - Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggo Dome
10 - Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggo Dome
12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
14 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District
17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena
20 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Arena
21 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena
23 - Luxembourg - Rockhal
25 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
26 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
29 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena
31 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportaréna