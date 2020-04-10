NIGHTWISH Release Official Lyric Videos For All Songs On New Album

Today (April 10th), Finnish sextet Nightwish release their long-awaited ninth record Human. :II: Nature.", a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2. To celebrate this accasion, they have also revealed new lyric videos for every song on the new album. Check out the videos below.

Human. :II: Nature. was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

Check out the new BraveWords feature on Nightwish and their new album here.

"Music"

"Noise"

"Shoemaker"

"Harvest"

"Pan"

"How's The Heart?"

"Procession"

"Tribal"

"Endlessness"