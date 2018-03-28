NIGHTWISH's Troy Donockley Explains How AURI Is "An Antidote To Noise"; Video

Auri is "an antidote to noise", explains Nightwish member Troy Donockley in this new video from FaceCulture:

Auri's self-titled debut album is available now on digipak CD, 2LP gatefold Vinyl, a limited Earbook and digital. Order the album here.

In the new trailers below, the band discuss the mixing of the album and explain the title of the track "Them Thar Chanterelles".

Auri begun its life with three people, united through their shared need to hear a kind of a music which can‘t be described by words alone. A magical kind of sound to be heard whilst falling down Alice's rabbit hole. The Finnish singer Johanna Kurkela lent her unique voice, while Troy Donockley and Tuomas Holopainen (both Nightwish) cast their spells with various other instruments. Using selected guest musicians and friends, the album finally takes its ultimate form under the direction of sound engineer Tim Oliver, all within the pastoral splendor of Real World studios in Southern England.

Auri tracklisting:

"The Space Between"

"I Hope Your World Is Kind"

"Skeleton Tree"

"Desert Flower"

"Night 13"

"See"

"The Name Of The Wind"

"Aphrodite Rising"

"Savant"

"Underthing Solstice"

"Them Thar Chanterelles"

"Desert Flower" lyric video:

"Night 13" video:

"The Space Between" lyric video:

Auri lineup:

Johanna Kurkela - Voices & viola

Tuomas Holopainen - Keys & backing voices

Troy Donockley - Acoustic and electric guitars, bouzouki, uilleann pipes, low whistles, aerophone, bodhran, keys, voices

(Photo - Tim Martindale)