NIGHTWISH - Shows In Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic And Poland Added To 2020 European Tour Schedule
May 7, 2020, 13 minutes ago
Nightwish have updated their European tour schedule for 2020, adding shows in Hamburg, Zurich, Prague and Gliwice to the November / December run. The complete schedule is now as follows:
November
16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
18 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena NEW
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena
21 - Dusseldorf, Germany - ISS Dome
23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
25 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
29 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
December
1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion NEW
3 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District
4 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
6 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena NEW
7 – Budapest, Hungary - Arena
9 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena
10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
12 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
13 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena NEW
14 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
16 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
18 - London, England - SSE Arena Wembley
Nightwish recently released their long-awaited ninth record, Human. :II: Nature., that has now conquered the charts worldwide, including #1 in their home-country Finland and Germany and #2 in Canada, Austria, Hungary and Switzerland. Further chart-entries below.
Global Chart entries:
Finland #1
Germany #1
Canada #2
Austria #2
Switzerland #2
Hungary #2
Poland #3
Portugal #3
Australia #4
Norway #4
Czech Republic # 4
Netherlands #4
Japan #8
Scotland #9
Belgium #11
Sweden #11
Slovakia #12
Italy #45
UK #53
France #53
USA #110
Digital:
Global: Amazon Music - Top Releases All Genres – Global - #7, Amazon Music - Rock – Global #3, Deezer – All Genres - Top 200 Global #4, Deezer – Rock - Top 200 Global #1
Finland – Apple Music All Genres #1
Sweden - Apple Music All Genres #7
Norway - Apple Music All Genres #2
Germany - Apple Music All Genres #12, Deezer Top 200 #3
Netherlands – Apple Music All Genres #4, Deezer Top 200 #3
Switzerland - Apple Music All Genres #10
Russia – Apple Music All Genres #2
Austria – Apple Music Rock #1
USA – iTunes All Genres #2, Deezer Top 200 #2
UK – Apple Music Rock #3, Deezer Top 200 #3
France – Apple Music Rock #1, Deezer Top 200 #2
Brasil – Deezer Top 200 #2
Mexico – Apple Music Rock #1, Deezer Top 200 #2
Several Top 20 entries on Apple Music, Deezer & Amazon Music in Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand and the US/CA.
Get the album in various formats here. Get it digitally here.