NIGHTWISH - Shows In Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic And Poland Added To 2020 European Tour Schedule

Nightwish have updated their European tour schedule for 2020, adding shows in Hamburg, Zurich, Prague and Gliwice to the November / December run. The complete schedule is now as follows:

November

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

18 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena NEW

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

21 - Dusseldorf, Germany - ISS Dome

23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (sold out)

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (sold out)

25 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

29 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

December

1 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion NEW

3 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

4 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

6 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena NEW

7 – Budapest, Hungary - Arena

9 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

12 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

13 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena NEW

14 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

16 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

18 - London, England - SSE Arena Wembley



Nightwish recently released their long-awaited ninth record, Human. :II: Nature., that has now conquered the charts worldwide, including #1 in their home-country Finland and Germany and #2 in Canada, Austria, Hungary and Switzerland. Further chart-entries below.

Global Chart entries:

Finland #1

Germany #1

Canada #2

Austria #2

Switzerland #2

Hungary #2

Poland #3

Portugal #3

Australia #4

Norway #4

Czech Republic # 4

Netherlands #4

Japan #8

Scotland #9

Belgium #11

Sweden #11

Slovakia #12

Italy #45

UK #53

France #53

USA #110

Digital:

Global: Amazon Music - Top Releases All Genres – Global - #7, Amazon Music - Rock – Global #3, Deezer – All Genres - Top 200 Global #4, Deezer – Rock - Top 200 Global #1

Finland – Apple Music All Genres #1

Sweden - Apple Music All Genres #7

Norway - Apple Music All Genres #2

Germany - Apple Music All Genres #12, Deezer Top 200 #3

Netherlands – Apple Music All Genres #4, Deezer Top 200 #3

Switzerland - Apple Music All Genres #10

Russia – Apple Music All Genres #2

Austria – Apple Music Rock #1

USA – iTunes All Genres #2, Deezer Top 200 #2

UK – Apple Music Rock #3, Deezer Top 200 #3

France – Apple Music Rock #1, Deezer Top 200 #2

Brasil – Deezer Top 200 #2

Mexico – Apple Music Rock #1, Deezer Top 200 #2

Several Top 20 entries on Apple Music, Deezer & Amazon Music in Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand and the US/CA.

Get the album in various formats here. Get it digitally here.