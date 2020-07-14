NIGHTWISH Singer FLOOR JANSEN - "After 20 Years Of Rock And Metal, I Think I Would Like To Do Something Else"

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen discusses the band's new album Human. :II: Nature., the chances of an acoustic tour, and just what the future may hold for her. An excerpt follows:

Q: Can you ever see Nightwish making a fully acoustic album?

Floor Jansen: "I'm not sure if an album would work, but I could imagine us doing a tour. Personally, I can imagine that would be enjoyable."

Q: You released the debut album from your hard rock project Northward in 2018. What did you get out of that that you don’t out of Nightwish?

Floor Jansen: "Mainly the fact that I wrote it myself, with [guitarist/musical partner] Jørn Viggo Lofstad. There's a lot of me in there, in a different way than with Nightwish. It's a different style too - a genre that I haven’t done much in before. I was way more involved, in that it all came from me."

Q: Do you want to make another Northward album?

"I'm not sure I will. That project was written in 2008. Because we had a year off from Nightwish, I was able to finalize it, to see if the songs are still up to date, whether we could record it or not. I was just happy to have a moment to release it, 10 years after we wrote it. But after 20 years of rock and metal, I think I would like to do something else. I don't mean stop with Nightwish, but something alongside it. I was recently involved in a TV show in my home country in the Netherlands [reality series Beste Zangers, aka ‘Best Singers”]. That really inspired me to start writing, and the stuff that has come out is very calm.

"I would love to make an album where less actually is more. Something different - not because I’m bored, but because if you are already in one of the biggest bands in your own genre, and you have someone like Tuomas Holopainen as a songwriter, I don’t really see that I’d be adding anything by making another metal album myself."

