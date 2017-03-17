NIGHTWISH Singer FLOOR JANSEN Gives Birth To Baby Girl!

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen and her partner, Sabaton drummer Hannes Van Dahl, have welcomed a baby girl to their family. Floor gave birth on Wednesday, March 15th. The couple have shared the image below, along with the following statement:

“In perfect health our daughter Freja was born on the 15th of March. We are very happy parents! Thank you for your kind support coming in from all over the world during this time! Hannes, Floor & Freja.”

Congratulations to the family from all of us at BraveWords!

