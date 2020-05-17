NIGHTWISH Singer FLOOR JANSEN Shares Studio Video For "De Beelden Blijven" (A Song For War Child)

"Take a look in the kitchen, that is the recordings of (Dutch-language song) 'De Beelden Blijven'," says Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen. "It has been an amazing honour to sing this song written by Han Kooreneef for War Child. Enjoy this quick take!"

Jansen elaborates further, "Footage from my recording session mixed, overlayed with the end result! Not all audio was taken from this take, but I hope you enjoy it nonetheless!"

Says Floor: "Proud to announce this special project! I sang on the song called ‘De Beelden Blijven’ for the documentary Kinderen In Oorlog: 75 Jaar Later. in cooperation with @War Child Holland and @SBS6. All info and the song is now in Dutch. But! An English version will also be released!!!"

Further information (in Dutch) can be found here.