NIGHTWISH Singer FLOOR JANSEN Streaming New Song "De Beelden Blijven" (A Song For War Child)

May 14, 2020, 18 minutes ago

news heavy metal floor jansen nightwish

NIGHTWISH Singer FLOOR JANSEN Streaming New Song "De Beelden Blijven" (A Song For War Child)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has released a new Dutch-language song, "De Beelden Blijven", recorded for the documentary Kinderen In Oorlog: 75 Jaar Later in cooperation with War Child. Listen below.

Says Floor: "Proud to announce this special project! I sang on the song called ‘De Beelden Blijven’ for the documentary Kinderen In Oorlog: 75 Jaar Later. in cooperation with @War Child Holland and @SBS6. All info and the song is now in Dutch. But! An English version will also be released!!!"

Further information (in Dutch) can be found here.



Featured Audio

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

Latest Reviews