NIGHTWISH Singer FLOOR JANSEN Streaming New Song "De Beelden Blijven" (A Song For War Child)

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has released a new Dutch-language song, "De Beelden Blijven", recorded for the documentary Kinderen In Oorlog: 75 Jaar Later in cooperation with War Child. Listen below.

Says Floor: "Proud to announce this special project! I sang on the song called ‘De Beelden Blijven’ for the documentary Kinderen In Oorlog: 75 Jaar Later. in cooperation with @War Child Holland and @SBS6. All info and the song is now in Dutch. But! An English version will also be released!!!"

Further information (in Dutch) can be found here.